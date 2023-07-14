Attack On Apostle Johnson Suleman Was Meant To Assassinate Him, Says Suspect

On Thursday in Abuja, the police authorities paraded a total of 20 suspects who were arrested for various offenses, including conspiracy, attempted murder, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of illicit drugs, among others. One of the suspects, Yusuf Isah, aged 32, was apprehended in connection with the October 2022 attack on Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

During an interview with journalists, Yusuf Isah admitted that the attack on Apostle Suleman was intended to assassinate him. The attack occurred when gunmen ambushed the cleric’s convoy along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State, resulting in the death of six individuals, including three policemen.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, addressed journalists during the parade and stated that Yusuf Isah was arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Rapid Team after an intensive investigation. Isah confessed to journalists that he and his gang members used five AK-47 rifles to carry out the attack on the pastor. He revealed that he was not directly involved in the planning but mentioned that two individuals named Ilayasu and Labisca were responsible.

The police spokesman confirmed the recovery of five AK-47 rifles, two K2 rifles, and 180 live ammunition from Yusuf Isah. He also revealed that some of the rifles found with the suspect were taken from the three policemen who were killed during the attack.

Adejobi further disclosed that Yusuf Isah confessed to being part of a criminal gang involved in multiple kidnapping operations. The gang had abducted an oil magnate and a businessman, receiving ransoms of N70 million and N2 million, respectively, for their release. The suspect also admitted to the gang’s involvement in other kidnapping incidents, including the abduction of a popular oil dealer in Jetu, Auchi, where they obtained a ransom of about N70 million.

Additionally, the police paraded other suspects, including Emu Chidiebere, Samuel Balogun, Babatunde Femi, and Nneka Opara, who were arrested for kidnapping. Chidiebere, the principal suspect, had allegedly lured a Swiss national to Nigeria by posing as an agent facilitating gold transactions. The victim was held hostage, and the suspects sent threatening messages and pictures to the victim’s girlfriend in Zurich, who eventually sent $2000 as ransom.

Source: The PUNCH

