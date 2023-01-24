NEWS

Atiku’s Wife, Titi In Joy As She Received A Warm Welcome From Okowa’s Wife (Video)

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s Wife, Titi In Joy As She Received A Warm Welcome From Okowa’s Wife (Video)

The wife of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Her Excellency, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar was Spotted in joy and happiness after receiving a warm Welcome from the wife of Delta State Governor, Edith Okowa. Following the recent post of Edith Okowa on her official instagram Account, She shared the video of how she received Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar at the Airport in Asaba.

A lot of Social Media users were impressed with the way Amina Titi Atiku was Spotted Dancing to the Traditional song by Delta Residence. Here is the screenshot evidence of the post on Instagram below.

Credit: Edith Okowa/ Instagram.

Edith Okowa shared the video with a caption that says; “Earlier today, I received Her Excellency, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Asaba for the Presidential Campaign of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”

To watch the complete video on Instagram follow the link below.

Content created and supplied by: LegendaryNews (via 50minds
News )

#Atikus #Wife #Titi #Joy #Received #Warm #Okowas #Wife #VideoAtiku’s Wife, Titi In Joy As She Received A Warm Welcome From Okowa’s Wife (Video) Publish on 2023-01-24 21:58:33



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 5 hours ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines:Vote Credible Candidates-Uba Sani;Ekpa Was Paid $1m To Destroy Obi’s Chances —Ohanaeze

39 mins ago

I am Obidient & I Will Not Vote Atiku -PDP’s Senator Sergius Ogun

44 mins ago

Shettima: Fixation on Tinubu’s health is mischievous – we’re not preparing for Olympics

47 mins ago

I went to the market for my campaign rally, the market women said they wanted to see Obi-Ozigbo

55 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button