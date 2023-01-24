Atiku’s Wife, Titi In Joy As She Received A Warm Welcome From Okowa’s Wife (Video)

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The wife of the Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Her Excellency, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar was Spotted in joy and happiness after receiving a warm Welcome from the wife of Delta State Governor, Edith Okowa. Following the recent post of Edith Okowa on her official instagram Account, She shared the video of how she received Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar at the Airport in Asaba.

A lot of Social Media users were impressed with the way Amina Titi Atiku was Spotted Dancing to the Traditional song by Delta Residence. Here is the screenshot evidence of the post on Instagram below.

Credit: Edith Okowa/ Instagram.

Edith Okowa shared the video with a caption that says; “Earlier today, I received Her Excellency, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar, wife of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Asaba for the Presidential Campaign of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)”

