Atiku’s Wife, Titi Condemns Peter Obi’s Campaign in Church, Warns Christians Against Politicians

The wife of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Titi Atiku, has condemned the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s campaign in churches.

Titi, who met with North-East women stakeholders at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Yola, on Saturday, called on the Christian electorate to be wary of politicians using religion as bait.

According to Titi, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, is not a threat to her husband’s presidential ambition because nobody is talking about him in Adamawa State.

It’s against the law of INEC, please take him to court, that is why we told you that he is not a capacitator.

Peter obi someone like myself from the northern part of Nigeria you already have my vote,but please P.O don’t be sentimental and one-sided a new Nigeria is POssible we need a good and competence leader irrespective of tribe, religion, affiliation, and region.

She can campaign for her husband at shrines or deity headquarters. Let her focus on her own campaign for her husband and leave our Peter Obi alone. What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

