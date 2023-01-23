This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s wife against one-party rule in Lagos

The call for change in Lagos state by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has gained momentum with Titi Abubakar, wife of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, urging residents to use their votes in the upcoming election as an opportunity to put an end to one-party rule in the state. Speaking at a town hall meeting in Lagos on Sunday, Titi, who said she was born and raised in the state, described Atiku as a unifier who possessed the required experience to fix Nigeria as a former vice president of the country.

Mrs. Abubakar highlighted that one party has been ruling Lagos state for too long and it is time for the citizens to fight for themselves and their children. She emphasized that Atiku Abubakar has a covenant with Nigerians to do so much for the country as Nigeria has done so much for him and that the promises Atiku made depend on the citizens and if they vote for him, he will fulfill his promises as he has said. Atiku’s agendas according to her are to unify Nigeria, stop insecurity in Nigeria, restructure Nigeria, educate parents and children, and even people living with disabilities.

PDP governorship candidate in the state, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, expressed confidence that the main opposition party would unseat the ruling party at the central and state levels. He said that this will be the very first time they will defeat the APC and that they have been going to the people from ward to ward, and in Lagos, they believe in the promise of better tomorrow for the people.

The PDP deputy governorship candidate, Funke Akindele, charged women to keep mobilizing votes in all nooks and crannies of the state. Also speaking, the PDP chieftain, Dr Abimbola Ogunkelu, said, “We will not allow our mandate to be stolen in Lagos State. The time has come. If PDP emerges, we shall reform all wrongs.”

