Atiku’s Team Adopts House to House Strategy

Five of the sitting PDP governors are still adamant about not campaigning for the party’s Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, barely a month to the presidential election.

The concerned governors, the G-5, are Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Samuel Ortom of Benue.

These have reportedly renounced their membership of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council in September 2022, demanding the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the party’s National Chairman, to pave the way for a southerner.

Believed to be working for two rival candidates, their attack on the Ayu-led National Working Committee appears dwindling, but the inability to agree on a particular candidate is a bit responsible for the low spate activities amidst them recently.

Taking Benue and Rivers as a case study, there have been two-sided moves from the Governor and party loyalists rooting for Atiku with party loyalists have been busy reaching out to party faithful in their strongholds to drum up support.

In a counter move by the Presidential campaign troop, the ‘House to House Campaign for Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa,’ was promised to be replicated in the five states.

This is forecasted to break the G-5 governors’ hold on their states, and pose a significant threat to incumbent non-PDP governors.

