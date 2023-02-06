Atiku’s Spokesman Aniagwu Slams Garba Adamu For Criticizing PDP’s Praise Of APC Naira Re-Design Policy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Amid ongoing public uproar surrounding the new Naira policy initiated by the Muhammadu Buhari administration, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Charles Aniagwu has come out to lampoon Garba Adamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the latter’s remarks concerning the former ruling party’s decision to applaud the contentious policy that is currently having a harsh effect on the country’s economy.

While appearing on Africa Independent Television’s ‘Focus Nigeria’ program on Monday, Adamu accused the PDP of masterminding the CBN’s decision to redesign the naira so close to the general elections to cause disaffection among Nigerians toward the APC. To buttress his point, he argued that this would be the first in 8 years of APC rule that the PDP would come out to openly applaud a policy initiated by the Buhari administration, adding that such as act calls for serious suspicions as to who is behind the contentious policy at such a point in time.

Reacting to Adamu’s remarks on the same program a few minutes later, Aniagwu, who is a Spokesman for the Atiku-Okowa Presidential Campaign Council, described the APC chieftain as a confused person whose party does not know whether to take credit for the naira re-design policy or distance itself from it.

He said; “Is it not funny that he agrees that it is the policy of the APC and that we are praising the ruling party for the policy, and then in the same breath saying that we are the cause of the issue? Does this not show that he is very very confused? The government has initiated a policy that makes sense and the PDP is not blind as to be able to say, yes, this is good. But on the issue of the naira swap, we are not praising the way it is being implemented because, at the moment, Nigerians are going through a lot of challenges to get access to the Naira.

But we are saying that anything that will help us fight corruption, anything that will help us fight insecurity- because it has been proven that when you have lesser cash moving between people, kidnappers won’t ask you to bring 10 million to free someone. After all, they know you don’t have access to it, and I am not sure the criminal will ask you to transfer money to them. So, when we said that it’s important, if it is going to enable us have a free and fair election; if it is going to enable us to have security even far beyond the election; if it is going to help our condition as regards what we have in developed climes, then it is good in that direction.”

You can watch the interviews of both men on AIT here.

SOURCE: YouTube.

FranklySpeaking123 (

)