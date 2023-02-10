This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s Son Bags Another Traditional Title In Adamawa State [Photos]

The Son of H.E. Alh. Atiku Abubakar GCON, the Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is inviting you to his turbaning ceremony.

Aliyu will be turbaned as the new Turaki of Adamawa.

The ceremory will hold in his home state, Adamawa, on Friday, 10th February, 2023.

The traditional title of Turakin Adamawa was held by his father for decades until it was conferred to him by the Emirate council.

Aliyu is a biological son of Hajiya, Princess Rukayyat Atiku Abubakar, daugher of Lamido Adamawa HH Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa.

The prestigious title will be conferred on Aliyu Atiku in recognition of his integrity, leadership qualities and superlative performance, which have contributed in keeping the state in steady path of growth and development as we are witnessing today.

The event is expected to be graced by notable dignitaries, including top government officials, functionaries, political party stalwarts and well wishers from within and outside Adamawa state.

Source: Facebook account of the son of PDP Presidential Candidate, Aliyu Atiku Abubakar.

