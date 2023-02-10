Atiku’s Son And His Friends Board Plane To Adamawa For Turbaning Ceremony [Photos]

According to a report, The National Chairman of Atiku Support Organisation and the son of PDP Presidential Candidate, Muhammed Atiku Abubakar alongside National Director Contact and Mobilisation, Alhaji Murtala Ibrahim and other family friends are currently onboard to Yola.

It was gathered that the gentlemen attended a Turbaning Ceremony in the capital city of Adamawa State.

Newsmen disclosed that the prestigious title of Turakin Adamawa will be conferred on Aliyu Atiku in recognition of his integrity, leadership qualities and superlative performance, which have contributed in keeping the state in steady path of growth and development as we are witnessing today.

It will also be recall that the traditional title was held by his father for decades until it was transferred to him by the Adamawa Emirate council.

