Atiku’s seat as VP was declared vacant in 2007, when he joined ACN to contest presidency- Josef Onoh

According to a news that was published by The Vanguard paper online this morning, it was reported that Josef Onoh, who is presently the South-East zone spokesman of the All Progressives Congress’ Presidential candidate, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during an interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has better chances of winning the forthcoming presidential election than Atiku because, Atiku is corrupt.

When he was talking during the interview, Onoh said that the PDP’s presidential candidate, had committed more anti-party activities than the members of the G-5 governors in the party.

When he was talking, he said in 2007 after the PDP’s government found Atiku guilty of corruption, the party refused to give him presidential ticket to contest presidency and due to that, he left the PDP to contest for presidency in the ACN, as his seat as the Vice-President, was declared vacant by the PDP.

Onoh said, “Tinubu who was the leader of the ACN then can attest to his unscrupulous antecedents. Rather than accept his fate, Atiku went to court to challenge all the actions of the PDP without first exhausting all the internal mechanisms for the resolution of conflicts. This is another egregious anti-party activity.”

Further talking, he said, “It is important to note that the courts did not exonerate him from corruption or justify his action of contesting the election in another party while he was the Vice-President of another party, indeed the court condemned it as morally wrong.”

The APC Chieftain further said the court of law, ruled that it was only the National Assembly, that can remove Atiku Abubakar as the Vice-President, not the party or the President.

