Atiku’s Rivers campaign DG survives attack, venue set ablaze

Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the Director General of the Campaign Council for the Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers State, narrowly avoided an attempt on his life on Thursday, just before to the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential campaign event in Rivers State.

On Thursday evening in Port Harcourt’s Rainbow Town, it was reported that a group of armed individuals, who were disguised in police uniforms but were thought to be political thugs, opened fire on a bulletproof Land Cruiser car belonging to the campaign director.

When the assailants opened fire on his car, he was on his way to the location where the party’s presidential rally was going to be held.Sekibo, who verified the event at a press conference on Friday, said that his vehicle was peppered with gunfire, and the location of the scheduled demonstration was set on fire as officers observed the flames.

“As we got closer to the scene, the officers who were keeping an eye on the blaze began firing their weapons at our truck. When I glanced at the cars, I saw that they were police Hilux trucks that were linked to the Governor of Rivers State.

