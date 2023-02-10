Atiku’s Rivers campaign DG escapes assassination, venue set on fire

Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the director general of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) campaign council in Rivers State, narrowly evaded being shot on Thursday before the PDP’s presidential campaign event there.

According to reports, unidentified gunmen who appeared to be political thugs opened fire on the campaign director’s armoured Land Cruiser on Thursday night in Rainbow Town, Port Harcourt.

When the shooters opened fire on his car, he was en route to the location where the party’s presidential rally would take place.

Sekibo, who confirmed the event at a news conference on Friday, claimed that his car was shot at and that the site of the planned gathering was set on fire as police officers looked on.

“Those police officers who were observing the flames opened fire on our car as we approached the scene. I observed the Hilux cars, which belonged to the Governor of Rivers State police force. According to dailypost report.

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds

News )

