Atiku’s Rivers campaign DG escapes assassination, venue set on fire.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the director general of the party’s campaign council in the state, narrowly escaped being shot on Thursday before the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential campaign event in Rivers State.

According to reports, on Thursday night near Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, some gunmen who appeared to be political thugs started shooting at the campaign director’s armored Land Cruiser.

The gunmen struck his car as it was traveling to the location where the party’s presidential event would take place.

At a news conference on Friday, Sekibo, who confirmed the incident, said his car was shot at and that the site of the planned gathering had been set on fire as police officers looked on.

Those police officers who were keeping an eye on the fire started shooting at our car as we got closer to the scene. When I turned to look at the Hilux cars, I saw that they belonged to the governor of Rivers State’s police force.

Please follow like comment and share

Anteyipaul (

)