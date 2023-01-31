Atiku’s Record-Breaking 6th Presidential Run: Can He Finally Win it All in 2023? — Josef Onoh Speaks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent interview with Vanguard’s correspondent, Josef Onoh has claimed that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has better chances of winning the 2023 Presidential election than Atiku Abubakar. This is due to Atiku’s numerous attempts to contest the election and his history of anti-party activities and corruption.

Atiku has contested the Presidential election 5 times and is expected to contest for the 6th time in the 2023 election. He first contested in 2003 under the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) but lost to the party’s candidate. Since then, he has contested in every presidential election conducted in the country.

In 2007, Atiku defected from PDP to the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) because he was not given the party’s presidential ticket. According to Josef Onoh, this move was born out of Atiku’s anti-party activities and corruption.

Furthermore, Josef Onoh opined that Atiku’s previous losses have demoralized him, and it is likely that he won’t be successful in the 2023 election. He also said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a better chance of winning the election due to his track record of integrity and service to the nation.

