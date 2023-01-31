NEWS

Atiku’s Promise To The South East Will Be Useless If Buhari Releases Kanu Before Election – Kayode

Few hours ago, Kayode Otitoju, one of Arise News analysts was seen on television giving his opinion on the recent promise made by PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to those in the South East that he will release Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally if he becomes president. He stated that this promise will become useless if Kanu is released before the election starts.

According to Mr Otitoju, he is sees nothing wrong with promise being made by Professor Obiora of the PDP presidential campaign council, Anambra State on behalf of Atiku Abubakar, because it shows that they are trying to sell their candidate to Nigerians. However, this promise to release Kanu will become useless if the IPOB leader is released before elections and Atiku will have nothing to hold on to when it comes to the South East.

He said, “If Kanu is released before the election I am afraid Atiku’s promise will become useless to the South East”.

