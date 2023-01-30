This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s Problem Is That He Thinks buhari Just Woke Up To Get 12M Votes Because Of Ethnicity- Keyamo

Ahead of the next month’s presidential election, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment and the spokesperson for the APC presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has taken out his time to drag the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, accusing him of thinking that the north voted for President buhari because of ethnicity.

While speaking, Mr Keyamo made it that the problem Atiku Abubakar has is that he thinks that President Muhammadu buhari just woke up to get 12 million votes in the kitty from a section of the country, just because ethnicity, stating it clearly that President buhari built a legacy of honesty and forthrightness over the years.

Festus Keyamo made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle on Monday, stating it clearly that Atiku Abubakar’s legacies are directly opposite of President buhari’s legacies.

Several people, most especially members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are of the notion that most northerners will massively vote for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar. But be it as it may, we must wait till next month, so as to see how it will eventually go.

