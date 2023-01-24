Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd
Mammoth crowd, on Thursday, Storm the Stephen Kechi Stadium in Delta state to rally for the peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa
The rally which was conducted at the Home state of his running mate came after the party recorded a massive outing in Bayelsa state
However, photos and videos emanating from the venue have captured a very large crowd as some governors under the party and stakeholders storm the venue to render support
The highlight of the moment at the rally was when the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, entered the venue
They were captured to have made a grand entry into the venue
Going by the photos shared online, they stormed the venue in an open-roof campaign vehicle amid the mammoth crowd
