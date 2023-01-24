Atiku’s Mega Rally At The Stephen Keshi Stadium Pulls Mammoth Crowd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mammoth crowd, on Thursday, Storm the Stephen Kechi Stadium in Delta state to rally for the peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant, Alhaji Waziri Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa

The rally which was conducted at the Home state of his running mate came after the party recorded a massive outing in Bayelsa state

However, photos and videos emanating from the venue have captured a very large crowd as some governors under the party and stakeholders storm the venue to render support

The highlight of the moment at the rally was when the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, and the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, entered the venue

They were captured to have made a grand entry into the venue

Going by the photos shared online, they stormed the venue in an open-roof campaign vehicle amid the mammoth crowd

Kindly check out a few pictures of the crowd present at the venue

Bodeblogs (

)