Atiku’s Ideas Can Move Nigeria Forward – Aide

Special Assistant to Atiku Abubakar on Digital Media strategy, Demola Olarenwaju, has said the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has the pan Nigeria agenda that curb the prevailing crisis in the country.

In an interview, Olarenwaju said the present administration has shown so many nepotistic tendencies and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is looking for his turn to continue the spread of nepotism, adding that is why he is preaching the “Emilokan” style of politics.

He urged Nigerians to support Atiku over the other contenders because many of them are running on regional and ethnic platforms, adding that only Atiku has the skills necessary to help Nigeria out of its current situation.

He stated: “What we currently have in Nigeria is a situation where ethnic divides are prominent. After the APC administration, I can understand those kinds of attitudes. It, according to others, was rather nepotistic.

Considering Atiku’s chances According to Olarenwaju, the 2023 presidential election will be comparable to the 1979 election, which had Alhaji Shehu Shagari on the NPN platform, Obafemi Awolowo on the UPN platform, and Nnamdi Azikiwe on the NPP platform. And there were other fringe events. You have Aminu Kano running on the PRP platform and Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim running on the GMPP platform. According to Daily trust.

“Well, whenever you have two strong contenders from the South, that indicates that the South’s votes are split. I know that initially some people believed that Peter Obi’s inclusion on the Labour Party platform would be a negative for the PDP, but it’s actually a negative for the candidates from the South because those from the South East may have chosen Bola Ahmed Tinubu based on the agitations from the South.

On the other hand, despite the fact that someone like Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso is running, we are convinced that Atiku Abubakar would receive the majority of the north’s votes.

It is not necessary to support him just because he is from the north. But you should support him because his policies have shown to be the ones Nigeria needs. The proposals put out by Atiku have the potential to advance Nigeria.

“Atiku is a National brand; he is the only candidate who has undergone testing at the national level, having run for office in 2007 and 2019.” Thus, Atiku’s name is known in every household. Thus, we think we will be ahead this time.

