Atiku’s DG In Rivers State Reveals Who Attacked Him.

According to the Punch paper, the Director-General of the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr Abiye Sekibo, has revealed the people who attacked him when he visited the proposed venue for the party’s presidential campaign at Rainbow town, near Amadi-Ama in Port Harcourt.

Photo Credit: Daily Post

The former Minister of Transport made the revelation while briefing newsmen at his residence in Port Harcourt on Friday, where he noted there he was allegedly attacked by policemen attached to Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

The state PDP PCC DG noted that about 11:30 pm to 12 am on Thursday, he received a call that the equipment to be used for the PDP presidential campaign had been set on fire, and he immediately went there to know what was going on.

He further noted that when he arrived at the venue, he saw their equipment on fire, but there were police vehicles lined up at the venue, and when he approached the policemen to talk to them and inquire what was going on, they opened fire on his vehicle.

