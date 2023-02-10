Atiku’s Daughter, Nana Causes Stirs As She Drops New Photos On Social Media

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The daughter of the presidential candidate of the people’s Democratic party, Atiku Abubakar has caused a lot of reactions on Social Media after she posted some beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram. Nana Atiku Abubakar shared the pictures and she thank Almighty Allah for the blessings of life.

Nana Atiku is very famous on social media especially on Instagram and Facebook. Here is the screenshot evidence of the pictures that she shared on Instagram below.

Credit: Nana Atiku Abubakar/ Instagram.

Following the recent updates on Political issues in Nigeria, Nana Atiku is always supportive when it comes to the presidential campaign of her father, Atiku Abubakar.

Take a look at some of the beautiful pictures that Nana Atiku Abubakar shared on Instagram below.

(Ehisdade) Reacted to the pictures of Nana Atiku by saying; “The President’s daughter”, another fan identified as (yussifsterling) Said; “Beautiful soul”

Check out the screenshot of how they reacted in the screenshot below.

Legendary (

)