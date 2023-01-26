Atiku’s Children Confessed That They’ll Rip Nigeria Dry & Steal Billions If He Wins – Mike Achimugu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent interview, Mike Achimugu, a former aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar revealed how the children of Atiku allegedly confessed that they will rip Nigeria dry and steal billions them go reside abroad.

Achimugu insisted that his allegations against Atiku Abubakar was not being sponsored by the ruling All Progressives Congress. He said even if he was sponsored, the fact remains that he has evidence of what he is saying.

Speaking on, Achimugu questioned whether it was the opposition that also asked Atiku’s children to confess that they’ll rip Nigeria dry.

He said “Even if anybody did sponsor me to come out, the fact still remains that Atiku made this confession. What is the position of the law about this. Is it the opposition party that asked his children to confess that they are going to rip Nigeria dry and still billions and go and reside abroad like their father does, if he wins the presidency”

You can watch the video here (first 3 minutes)

Vokally (

)