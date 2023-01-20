Atiku’s campaign rally in Rivers: Wike waives Exec order 21, grants free use of stadium

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has approved use of the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) for Rivers state presidential campaign rally of party candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, with a waiver on the N5 Million venue fee stipulated by Wike’s Executive Order 21.

The news corroborated rumours that the Rivers governor had ordered the Atiku campaign event to be held in the large Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium rather than the Port Harcourt Polo Club, where it had originally been scheduled out of concern for violating Wike’s Executive Order 21.

The governor did, however, condition the favour on the Presidential Campaign Council’s access to the Stadium 48 hours before to the start of the 2023 presidential campaign.

Wike revealed this at the Rivers State PDP Campaign Council’s rally on Friday for the Oyigbo LGA. He warned Dr. Abiye Sekibo, Director-General of the PCC in Rivers State, not to anger the State government by desperately trying to gain access to the stadium earlier than planned, as doing so would result in the approval being revoked.

“We have approval for your presidential candidate to utilise Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium on February 11,” the governor said in his warning to Abiye Sekibo. You don’t have permission to head to the stadium right now. Only two days before to the event can we offer you access so you can get ready.

Nobody offered you a month. So, if you try to force your way into the stadium once more, I will immediately revoke my approval. I withdraw the challenge. Heaven won’t collapse. Even if heaven were to tumble right now, we would be content that it did so during our lifetime.

“I am aware that you are not prepared for that rally. You’re merely seeking for an explanation. However, you have to act. I am aware that you will import personnel; no issues; proceed to import. You now have access to the stadium.

Tonye Cole, a candidate for governor of Rivers State, blamed the incident on the Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the party “just turned a victim to the building dispute between two factions in Rumuwoji village because they did not sufficiently address their demands.” According to Vanguard report.

