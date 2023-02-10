Atiku’s Campaign DG In Rivers Reveals What He Did To Escape His Attackers After They Shot His Tyres

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Abiye Sekibo, the Rivers state campaign director for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has revealed how he was able to lose his attackers after they attempted to assassinate him in Portharcourt, Rivers state. The attack was carried out by members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Speaking to a journalist, the former minister who disapproved of such noted that after he spotted some group of policemen who began to shoot at his windscreen and tyres, his car began to lose control, but he tried to maneuver himself towards the Oando filling station. This is according to the Leadership .

After they had been following them for a while, he said he immediately instructed his driver to park at the gas station along Trans-Amadi. He went on to say that they eventually drove past them, which is how he lost sight of the car he was riding in.

Sekibo, who asserted that his assailants were police officers assigned to the government house of the state of Rivers, emphasized that his assailants drove in the direction of Ada-George and urged the appropriate authorities to take action as soon as possible.

He claimed “They shot one of our tires, and as a result, the driver was having a tough time maintaining control of the vehicle as we were moving. I instructed the driver to make a clear path through the filling station when we arrived at the Oando Filling Station on the Trans-Amadi Highway.”

What a terrible turn of events, especially considering that Governor Nyesom Wike just a short time ago consented to Atiku Babangida’s request to utilize the stadium for his presidential rally.

Darasimi98 (

)