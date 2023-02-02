This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s Camp Reveals Who Wike Is Backing For Presidency

The Camp of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has revealed that governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is backing Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), for the office of the President.

The Director General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo, revealed that Wike has directed his allies in the State to work for Asiwaju of the ruling party, hence, his decision to deny the PDP the venue for its Campaign rally.

Reports had earlier revealed how Wike purportedly denied the PDP Presidential Campaign Council the venue for a scheduled rally.

Dr. Sekibo said Wike took the step because he was aware of the people’s acceptance of the PDP Candidate. According to him, Wike’s previous and recent actions proved that the Rivers governor has made up his mind to frustrate Atiku’s Presidential bid.

He said, “However we are rather aware by credible information reaching us that Your Excellency has directed all Local Government Council Chairman, Special Advisers, Commissioners, Party Executives at the state, local government, and ward levels, and all other appointees of yours to work for the APC presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tunibu.”

Content created and supplied by: Matthewcontents (via 50minds

News )

#Atikus #Camp #Reveals #Wike #Backing #PresidencyAtiku’s Camp Reveals Who Wike Is Backing For Presidency Publish on 2023-02-02 19:01:02