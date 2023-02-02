Atiku’s Camp Names Wike’s Preferred Presidential Candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The campaign of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar has claimed that Rivers governor Nyesom Wike is running for All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu in the upcoming elections.

The PDP Presidential Electoral Council (PCC) repeated this when responding to Wyke’s latest move against the presidential candidate just days before the 2023 election. The Rivers state government, according to Naija , did not approve his Adoki Amasiaemeka stadium in Igwirita He Ali in the Ikwele municipality area for his PDP presidential candidate to use. Atiku and his campaign will hold a rally at the venue on February 11, 2023. However, the state government said in a statement Wednesday that it was withdrawing the approval it had previously granted to the former vice president. Wike is working for Tinubu. In response to the Rivers State Governor’s action, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, the Director General of the PDP PCC in the state, stated in a letter dated February 1, 2023, and addressed to the PDP Governor, that he (Wike) is working for Tinubu to win the February 25, 2023, election. Sekibo, a former Minister of Transport, alleged that Wike had already directed members of his cabinet, local government chairmen, his aides, and party executives at the various levels in the state to support Tinubu in the election.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to your letter with reference number MOS/C/409/S49/T/17 dated January 31, 2023, and addressed to His Excellency, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, who has minuted the said letter and given it to us for our reaction.

“You stated that credible intelligence was available to the Government of Rivers State, and recent developments now show that our presidential campaign organization is working in collaboration and cohort with a faction of the APC in River State led by Tonye Patrick Cole, and that it is the intention of our campaign organization to accommodate and share the approved facility for our campaign with the said faction of the APC. We wish to state as follows in reply: We completely deny your assertion as patently false and perverse, and we believe that our highly respected security agencies cannot furnish you with such untrue and unfounded lies. “The PDP Presidential Election Council has nothing to do with the Rivers State APC.”

The PDP PCC said it was appalling and highly absurd to assume that Wike or anyone would be working with the country’s ruling party to co-host an event at the same venue. The letter added: “We believe the sole reason for this cancellation is Your Excellency’s announcement of massive mobilization and full acceptance as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the people of the River State of Waziri Atiku Abubakar. “However, I trust that Your Excellency has directed all City Council Speakers, Special Counselors, Commissioners, state, local, and district level party officials, and other nominees you have appointed, to work for you. I am fully aware of the information, APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bora Ahmed Tunib, although you have not had the courage to speak to the people of Rivers State.

