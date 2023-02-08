This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s Camp Kicks As APC Wants Election Shifted By Four Weeks

Atiku Abubakar’s campaign for president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday rejected efforts by the ruling APC to extend the 2023 general elections by four weeks.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections will take place on Saturday, February 25, 2023, and the Governorship and State Assembly elections will take place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, according to INEC’s timetable.

But according to reliable APC sources who spoke to Daily Independent, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is leading the charge to change the election schedule.

The Federal Government has already been sued by El-Rufai and two other APC governors, Yahaya Bello (Kogi) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), over the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) redesign of the naira, which has the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governors are requesting a declaration that the CBN’s present implementation of the federation’s demonetisation policy is in violation of the relevant provisions of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act, 2007, the Federal Republic of Nigeria Constitution of 1999 (as amended), and other legislation.

They are also requesting a ruling from the court declaring that the three-month notice provided by the Federal Government and the CBN pursuant to the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, upon expiration of which the old bank notes will no longer be accepted as legal tender, is in flagrant violation of section 20(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007, which states that reasonable notice must be given before such a policy and that the limit can only be increased by a maximum of three months.

The plan to postpone the general elections, according to a Daily Independent source who confirmed it, may be motivated by the protests and hardship being experienced owing to the currency and fuel shortages, which have prompted several candidates and parties to halt their campaigns.

Content created and supplied by: SimeonDav (via 50minds

News )

