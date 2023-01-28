Atiku’s Camp Adopts New Strategies For Campaign As G-5 Governors Remain Adamant

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Camp of the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has, after the insistence of the aggrieved governors on the party’s platform not to support the former Vice President, adopted new strategies to ensure victory in the coming election.

Reports had earlier revealed how governors Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom, and Okezie Ikpeazu, insisted that the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, must resign his position before they would support Atiku. With some weeks to the conduct of the Presidential election, the governors had neither declared their support for Atiku, nor did they endorse any other Candidate.

Sources who spoke about the topic, said there have been strategies in place to ensure that Atiku wins the election. A source in Benue had revealed that Atiku’s allies in the State, including a former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam, and Professor Iyorwuese Hagher have begun talks with some prominent stakeholders to adopt Atiku as their Candidate.

He said, “Suswam addressed stakeholders from Zone A recently, and Iyorwuese has been talking with his kinsmen. They are doing it in such a way as not to offend Ortom. They are friends with the governor, but they are also careful not to overdo things.”

Findings showed that there have been similar strategies in Rivers, Oyo, Abia, Borno, and Enugu States. Some other sources had revealed that Atiku’s allies in some of these States have adopted the House-to-House Campaign strategy.

Source: Naija.

