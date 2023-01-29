Atiku’s Appeal For An Extension Of Currency Swap Is Not For Personal Reasons – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Media Director of the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu has praised the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for his appeal for the extension of the current currency swap.

Dele Momodu who revealed this on his verified facebook page noted that Atiku’s appeal for the extension of the deadline is not for personal reasons but for the general good of all, especially the people of rural communities

According to him, “Yesterday, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar spoke in favor of an extension of the current currency swap, not for personal reasons, but for the general good of all, especially the people of the rural communities, to give them time to exchange their cash in hands. It was a passionate and compelling appeal to the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria. That appeal has yielded fruits by this 10-day extension…ATIKU NA THE MAN WEY SABI ROAD.

