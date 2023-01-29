NEWS

Atiku’s Appeal For An Extension Of Currency Swap Is Not For Personal Reasons – Dele Momodu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Media Director of the People’s Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Dele Momodu has praised the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for his appeal for the extension of the current currency swap.

Dele Momodu who revealed this on his verified facebook page noted that Atiku’s appeal for the extension of the deadline is not for personal reasons but for the general good of all, especially the people of rural communities

According to him, “Yesterday, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar spoke in favor of an extension of the current currency swap, not for personal reasons, but for the general good of all, especially the people of the rural communities, to give them time to exchange their cash in hands. It was a passionate and compelling appeal to the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria. That appeal has yielded fruits by this 10-day extension…ATIKU NA THE MAN WEY SABI ROAD.

Immacul5045 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 31 mins ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Kwankwaso’s Supporters Burn Their Red Caps As They Declare Support For Tinubu(Photo)

10 mins ago

“The People Of Kogi State Will Not Labour In Vain In The Presidential Election” -GYB’s Dep. Governor

13 mins ago

I Negotiated Lekki Deep Seaport In Singapore And It’s Deepest Seaport Now In West Africa-Bola Tinubu

16 mins ago

‘I Was A Taxi Driver In 2000, When I Was Just 18-Years-Old’ – Adamu Garba Reveals

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button