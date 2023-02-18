This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku’s aide to Keyamo: Resign as minister if you disagree with naira redesign policy

Phrank Shaibu, an aide to Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on communications, says Festus Keyamo should resign from his position as minister of state for labour if he disagrees with the government’s naira redesign policy.

Shaibu was responding to remarks attributed to Keyamo, who said that President Muhammadu Buhari might have followed “bad advice” when he recently issued a decree on the outdated naira notes.

Despite an active supreme court ruling that the old N200 notes remain valid, Buhari claimed on Thursday that he has instructed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to prolong the validity of the notes till April 10.

Shaibu claimed in a statement on Saturday that Keyamo is approaching the situation “cowardly” by portraying Buhari as an elderly man without a will of his own.

As some ministers typically do in the United Kingdom when they disagree with the Prime Minister’s behaviour, he said, Keyamo should have the audacity to denounce the president and quit.

Instead of attacking some anonymous advisers of the president and painting the president as a fragile old man who lacks an independent thought, let him criticise the president boldly and with all of his might.

That is a cowardly tactic, I say.

He claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council’s spokesman never discussed significant incidents that happened under the Buhari administration.

For the avoidance of doubt, Festus Keyamo has served as the minister of state for labour and employment since 2019.

“Over the 43 months that this retired activist and former rights defender has presided over, ASUU has gone on strike a total of 18 times.

Keyamo remained silent. In fact, he left ASUU at the negotiation table so that he could support Bola Tinubu in his campaign.

He advised parents to go talk to academics after he was challenged on national television. Due to a cashless policy that will prevent his new boss from sending out bullion trucks on election day, he has suddenly rediscovered his voice. According to the Cable report.

Content created and supplied by: Sulaimann (via 50minds

News )

