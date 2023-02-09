Atiku Won’t Win Because 22 APC Governors And 5 PDP Governors Are Already Working For Tinubu – Namdas

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Hon Abdulrazak Namdas, a House of Representatives member from Adamawa State and Secretary of Logistics Committee of Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar would loose the forthcoming presidential election because 27 sitting governors are already working for Asiwaju Tinubu. Namdas who represents the Toungo/Jada/Ganye/Mayo-Belwa federal constituency, made this known while addressing the people of Adamawa during an APC campaign rally on Thursday.

While further revealing the deals between the 27 sitting governors, Namdas noted that they all promised to work against the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and also vouched that APC candidates in all the elections would come victorious. Tinubu as President can’t work efficiently if the people refuse now to vote APC from top to bottom. “Atiku won’t win,” Namdas boasts. “Because 22 APC governors and 5 PDP governors are already working for Tinubu.”

Nevertheless, the rally which was held in Jada was attended by thousands of APC supporters across the four local government areas of the constituency that Namdas represents in NASS.

