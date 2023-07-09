Atiku won with landslide in Adamawa; Peter Obi took space in east; Asiwaju lost in his base-Fayose

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, said that Atiku Abubakar won with landslide in Adamawa state, Peter Obi took the space in the east but Asiwaju lost in his base.

Ayo Fayose made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Today program, when Seun Okinbaloye asked him to react to a portion of the EU report, that says the last election was not as transparent as the INEC promise it to be.

Ayo Fayose responded that, when the election was not transparent equitably, it affect everybody.

“In Adamawa, Atiku Abubakar, won with landslide, Peter Obi and Asiwaju did not do well, in the east, Peter Obi took the space completely. In Enugu or Abia, Asiwaju got 4000. PDP did slightly better. They all maximise at their domain. Don’t let us come here and be telling stories. All this EU report, I will not say is not good oo, let them keep writing, our peculiarity is our peculiarity. Asiwaju in his case, lost in his base. So can Asiwaju not equally manipulate in his base? And make the figures?

“Let us go beyond that, Kwankwaso won in his base, which shows Asiwaju becomes helpless, in terms of manipulation.”

He then ask that did EU not accuse any of the aspirants?

Watch the video, starting from 42mins

