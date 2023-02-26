Atiku Wins Polling Unit For First Time, Beats Tinubu With 225 Votes

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku has won his polling unit for the first time.

NewsOnline reports that Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has won his polling unit, scoring 282 votes.

This online newspaper understands that Atiku had voted, alongside his wife Titi, on Saturday morning at Polling Unit 012, Ajiya ward, at exactly 9:15 a.m.

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gathered 57 votes while Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) scored six votes.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled one vote.

At Polling Unit 15, Ajiya ward, which is directly opposite Mr Abubakar’s unit; the PDP also won with 74 votes in the presidential election.

The APC scored 12 votes while the LP and NNPP polled one vote and two votes respectively.

It would be the first time Mr Abubakar would win his Polling Unit since he began contesting the presidency.

In the House of Representatives polls, the PDP scored 61, APC polled 25, LP scored 1 and NNPP scored 3.

For the Senate; PDP scored 49, APC polled 34, Labour Party had zero and NNPP scored 5.

Peoples Gazette reports that there was jubilation among supporters of Mr Abubakar at the polling unit, following the counting of the result.

