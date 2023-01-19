This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku will win South-West – Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, governor of Osun State, predicted that the Atiku/Okowa ticket would triumph in the South-West in the 2023 presidential elections.

Adeleke made this statement at the presidential rallies held in Abeokuta and Ibadan, according to a statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, that was received in Osogbo on Thursday.

“Yoruba people are determined to enthrone good administration as epitomized by the Atiku/Okowa ticket,” Adeleke said, pointing out that Atiku is a national candidate who has spent his years of professional and commercial life in the South-West.

I’ve observed the strong support and participation the PDP receives throughout Yorubaland. This was shown in Osun State when I won a landslide election for office.

“The light of grace began in Osun, and Atiku Abubakar is extending it to every region of the South-West and Nigeria. Because Atiku/Okowa is the most qualified, tried, and steady candidate to represent the interests of all Nigerians, Yorubas will support his campaign. Only Atiku can fulfill the Yorubas’ desire for an inclusive Nigeria. The PDP will win in Osun State. State of Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, and similar. The only plan that can save Nigeria from itself is Atiku’s.

Speaking at Mapo Hall in Ibadan, Adeleke urged Yorubas to embrace excellence under Atiku Abubakar and reject mediocrity.

