Atiku will win 2023 presidential election – Prof Udenta

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has been projected to win the election.

Making the projection today was the National Secretary of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Prof Udenta Udenta, while responding to questions on the forthcoming election on the Arise TV programme, The Morning Show.

In support of his prediction, Prof. Udenta cited Atiku’s more than 30 years of political experience, his extensive network of contacts, and the abject failure of the APC ruling party over the previous eight years.

During the conversation, Udenta praised Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), for his ingenuity, which has sparked a revolution among the nation’s resentful youths and disgruntled elite. She also praised Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Kwankwaso of the NNPP for their respective accomplishments.

He reiterated, however, that Atiku Abubakar will win the election and urged him to “bring in the likes of Obi and other opponents, the media, and traditional rulers for a national consensus if Atiku wins the election.”

He needs to set up a commission to unite the country. The country cannot advance if there is not unity. Due to the country’s extreme division, the national consensus is extremely important. He needs to involve everyone and prioritise reaching a national consensus.

Udenta, who claimed that “multidimensional poverty” had plagued the nation for the previous eight years, issued a warning: “If Nigerians vote for Tinubu, they’ll be voting for Buhari’s third term. As he will carry on from where Buhari left off, Tinubu will rule as a shadow of the president.

Lukundu (

)