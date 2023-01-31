Atiku Will Sell Akwa Ibom Palm Trees If Given The Chance, As He Sold Aluminium Smelter– Bayo Onanuga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of next month’s presidential election, the Media Director of the APC Presidential Electoral Commission, Bayo Onanuga, has devoted time to note that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar opportunity to become the president of Nigeria, he will sell all the palm trees in Akwa Ibom palm tree with chance.

Mr Onanuga also noted that the Nigerian opposition often indulges in trifles while celebrating Bola Tinubu’s mistake, leaving a message that if Atiku Abubakar sold aluminium smelter in Ikot Abasi, he will sell Akwa Ibom palm trees if given the chance. He urged Nigerians to be serious about the upcoming elections.

Mr Bayo Onanuga said in a tweet on his Twitter account on Tuesday morning. Read the full tweet below.

On several occasions, Mr. Bayo Onanuga has dragged the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as unfit to be the next president. Either way, Nigerians are patiently waiting next month to decide who it will be.

What do you think about this particular issue? Please leave your comments and feedback below.

GistSports (

)