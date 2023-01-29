NEWS

Atiku Will Face A Lot Of Blackmailing Ahead Of The Election – Primate Ayodele Elijah

In a statement signed by his media aide, the Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will face a lot of blackmailing as the presidential election draws near.

According to the report on Nigerian Tribune, the Clergyman, in the statement issued on Sunday, 29th of January 2023, mentioned that Atiku will get a lot of support from the elders in the Northern region but that he is going to face a lot of scandal.

He however advised the politician to work harder as he believes the Politician may be disappointed by the people very close to him if he fails to put in the work.

In his words, the Clergyman said: “Atiku will still be rocked by blackmailing. He must do final touches so he won’t be disappointed by people he trusts so much. The northern elders will support him for the election.’

