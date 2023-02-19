This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku: ‘We will place curse on you ‘ – Wike threatens Rivers Assembly candidates.

Photo Credit : Daily post

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has threatened to deal with the National and State Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state if they betray him and join those in Abuja, the Atiku Abubakar camp.

Wike made the threat when he spoke during the state Peoples Democratic Party campaign rally in Obio/Akpor Local Government of Rivers State, the last campaign rally of the PDP in the state.

He said, “All the other candidates, the Senatorial candidates, my Deputy Chairman, Doctor Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, Chief Allwell Onyeso and Barinada Mpigi, and all the House of Reps candidates and the Assembly candidates, let me tell you people, if any of them like, let them go to Abuja and misbehave, we will teach them lesson as we are teaching these other people now.

“I want to sound it clear, all of them are listening to me, if they are not here, they are watching the television. If you follow this betrayal, we will place a course on you and you will suffer the way they are suffering, so if you have the mind to do that, be very very careful”.

Wike has been at loggerheads with some PDP chieftains in the state, following their resolve to support the PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar , after Wike lost to him at the party’s primary last year.

Source : Daily post.

Three Dead, Others Injured In Violent Clash Between APC, PDP Members In Osun

￼

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters.

It was gathered that the party members on Friday evening began shooting and mercilessly attacking themselves with guns, cutlasses, clubs, knives, broken bottles, charms, and other dangerous weapons in Osun East Senatorial District.

No fewer than three people have been confirmed dead while dozens of others sustained injuries during a clash that erupted between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State.

According to Tribune, during the clash, PDP members sources claimed that some armed political thugs from the APC camp attacked the residence of the homes of the father of the PDP candidate for the Ilesa East/Ilesa West/ Atakunmosa-East/Atakunmosa-West Federal Constituency, Olusanya Omirin, and the home of the father of the immediate past PDP Chairman of the State, Sunday Bisi in Ilesha East local government area of the state.

The attackers, who were said to have rained live bullets on their victims’ buildings, were said to have shot and injured scores of people during the hour-long shooting spree in the area where it takes place.

