This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku was VP for 8 years but there is no meaningful development in Adamawa- Abiola Oshodi

A member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Abiola Oshodi has urged the people of Adamawa State to looks beyond the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who is from the state and embrace his principal, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on Television Continental (TVC), Oshodi said Atiku was vice president for 8 years but there is no meaningful development in his Adamawa State as at today.

When asked if he thinks Tinubu will do better than Atiku in the Northeast?

He said, “it doesn’t really matter where you come from, what people want is good governance. Take for example, the PDP presidential candidate comes from Adamawa State and he was vice president for 8 years and there is no meaningful development in Adamawa as at today when you look at the metrics of development, the human development index or even the internally generated revenue.

A lot of the things happening in Adamawa State are attributed to his private enterprise. This is not how to govern a state.

So Adamawa State has to look beyond Atiku coming from the state and embrace a developer like Asiwaju that can actually bring development to that state, expand their IGR, focus on expanding all their HDI metrics. That would make sure that the people experience dividends of democracy and set Adamawa on the high footing as well as other states from the Northeast.”

https://youtu.be/4Qts7-ImDkc

Content created and supplied by: RealMedia (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #years #meaningful #development #Adamawa #Abiola #OshodiAtiku was VP for 8 years but there is no meaningful development in Adamawa- Abiola Oshodi Publish on 2023-01-21 18:52:23