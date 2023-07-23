Atiku Was No Where To Be Found When Tinubu Was Promoting The Rule Of Law For Good Governance-Alake

In a recentstatement, the Presidency remarked that Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, seems to still be upset about his loss in the last presidential election. The President’s special adviser, Dele Alake, accused Atiku of making baseless and unfounded claims to criticize an important government institution that plays a crucial role in our democracy. He added that in 1999-2007 Atiku was no where to be found when Tinubu was promoting the rules of law.

The response came after Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and individuals linked to Bola Tinubu were obstructing justice by making threats, which could lead to chaos if justice is not served according to their desires.

Dailypost news report that, APC dismissed these accusations as nonsense, asserting that Atiku was merely trying to deflect the embarrassment of a probable defeat in the presidential electoral tribunal by resorting to mischievous claims.

Overall, both sides are engaged in a war of words over the election result and its aftermath.

Accroding to him he said, Let it be said that when it comes to matters of fighting for democracy and democratic ideals, the rule of law and independence of the Judiciary in Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu stands shoulder above Atiku Abubakar. When President Tinubu was leading the charge against the emasculation of the judiciary and promoting the sanctity of the rule of law as the building block for good governance as governor of Lagos state between 1999-2007, under a PDP central government, Alhaji Atiku was nowhere to be found.

