Atiku Was Able To Build A House For His Mother After His Father Died Before He Was 18yrs Old -Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has disclosed that his principal, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar built a house for his mother before he was 18 years old. He made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with Mic On Podcast.

Speaking further, Momodu said Atiku has always had business acumen skills right from when he was a teenager and he is one of the largest employers of labor in Nigeria. He also said Atiku has a verifiable source of income

According to Momodu: “Atiku has verifiable means of income, he is one of the largest employers of labor in Nigeria and people love and respect him for that. He has been able to build bridges across Nigeria. This is a man who right from the time he was a teenager, he was able to build a house for his mother after his father died even before he was 18 and he has maintained that business acumen. God has blessed him so much, his children are well educated so they can survive without government”.

