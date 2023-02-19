This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Warns Nigerians That Voting Tinubu Is Moving From Frying Pan To Fire

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, cautioned Nigerians a few hours ago that electing Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, would mean moving from frying pan to fire.

The warning was issued in a statement by his special assistant for public affairs, Frank Shaibu. He asserted that Tinubu’s new message of hope is despair in disguise, so citizens should not be fooled. With a few days until the election, he stated that it will be just a state of despair and hell on earth.

He said that Tinubu, who launched his campaign some months ago with a vow to continue President Buhari’s perfect legacy, has recently vowed to do the opposite, which is part of a grand deception.

Atiku called on Tinubu to choose between carrying out Buhari’s legacy or opposing it so that innocent voters will not be deceived. He said that Tinubu said that the naira redesign policy was targeted at him. Later, he and his followers said they opposed the policy out of genuine concern for the public.

He said these same people were the ones who didn’t say a word when students were on a long ASUU strike.

He said they didn’t criticize the president for the level of insecurity when schoolchildren were kidnapped nearly every day and the naira plummeted, leading to skyrocketing commodity prices.

He said that somebody should talk to Tinubu and his group of APC governors to stop this irritating and demonstrative display of moral integrity. He said that they are not worried about the Naira’s redesign because of the public, but because the policy has thwarted their agenda of vote buying.

He said if Tinubu becomes president of Nigeria, he will turn Nigeria into his territory and a state of one party by silencing his opposition, the same way he has handled Lagos State since 1999.

He said that Tinubu will plan for the fall of the Fourth Republic and make the National Assembly his low seat. He claimed that Tinubu has made Lagos State his domain by seizing all authority to himself and that even the governor calls him his principal.

