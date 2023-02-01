This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku Wants To Make Sure That Every State Gets At Least 3Billion Naira To Buy Votes—Afegbua Alleges

The People Democratic Party presidential nominee, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, is allegedly desperate to win the 2023 election, according to Kazeem Afegbua, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council. According to him, the PDP candidate is preparing to ensure that 3 billion naira is distributed around the states of the federation in order to buy votes.

He spoke with authority, saying that as a PDP insider, he estimated that 2.5 billion naira were being generated to further this vote-buying across the nation. He claimed that this is the reason why Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State, was able to acquire a 120 billion naira loan with only three months left in his term.

He questioned how a governor could get out of bed and, before you could say “Jack Robinson,” have taken out a 120 billion naira loan, three months before his term as governor was over. They have created a budget for this election that is about USD 205 billion.

With regard to buying votes, Atiku especially wants to make sure that every federated state receives at least 3 billion apiece. As a PDP insider, I will continue to learn more about some of these issues and will continue to expose them. I will keep exposing them, regardless of how they want to do it.

