‘Atiku Wants To Make Sure That Every State Gets At Least 3 Billion Naira To Buy Votes’ – Afegbua Alleges

Kazeem Afegbua, a member of the Tinubu/Shettima campaign council has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is desperate to win the 2023 election. He stated that the PDP candidate is plotting on how to make sure 3 billion naira is being circulated across the states of the federation in order to buy votes.

He spoke authoritatively that as an insider in the PDP that he figured about the two hundred and five billion naira being generated to enhance this vote buying across the country. He alleged that this is why the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa has secured a 120 billion naira loan with just 3 months left to the end of his tenure as governor of the state.

He said, ”How can a governor wake up in the morning and before you say, Jack Robinson, he has borrowed 120 billion naira loan with three months to his expiration as governor. They have drawn up a budget of 205 billion that they will use to prosecute this election.

Atiku specifically wants to make sure that every state of the federation gets at least 3 billion each to buy votes. I will continue to expose them, I’m an insider in the PDP and I will get details of some of these things all the time. No matter how they go about it, I will continue to expose them.”

Content created and supplied by: OxygenNews

News )

