Atiku Wants To Kill Or Jail Me When He Comes To Power, But I Have Told My People What To Do – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has accused the PDP presidential candidate of wanting to kill or jail him if he becomes the next president of Nigeria, according to a news report that was made online by TheCable on Saturday evening. According to the report, Nyesom Wike made this known while speaking at the Obio-Akpor LGA campaign rally organised by the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council.

Recall that Nyesom Wike and other G-5 governors have been against the presidency of Atiku Abubakar ever since he won the PDP primaries last year and they’ve been calling for fairness and equity in the party, while also calling for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Nyesom Wike, while speaking about who the Rivers State people would vote for during the 2023 presidential election said that Rivers will only vote for a presidential candidate that has the unity of Nigeria at heart. Wike also commended the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their stance on power shift to the south.

Nyesom Wike also added that he has instructed his people ward to ward in his local governments, and the people already know the presidential candidate to vote for, but Nigerians should be rest assured that Rivers State people won’t vote for Atiku Abubakar. He continued by alleging that Atiku Abubakar already said that he would kill or jail him whenever he becomes the next president of Nigeria. “Atiku wants to kill or jail me when he comes to power, but I have told my people what to do”, Nyesom Wike revealed.

“We are going to vote for the unity of Nigeria. We are going to vote for equity, fairness and justice. And that is why I salute the APC governorship who came out to say, for this country to be united, for this country to move on as one, that there is the need for power to shift to the south. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will kill me. We will not support those who say when they come to power, they will jail me. Will you allow them to kill me? Will you vote for those who do not want us to exist?”, he added.

However, Nyesom Wike didn’t reveal the true identity of who the Rivers State people would be voting for as the next president of Nigeria.

Garbxtpen (

)