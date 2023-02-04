Atiku Wants To Continue The Hardship In The Land By Backing CBN Currency Swap Deadline – Onanuga

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Member of the All Progressives Congress and member of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga has expressed his displeasure over the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar’s perceived support on the deadline of the new naira notes swap as ordered by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Bayo Onanuga who wrote through his Twitter handle admitted that there is a rise in the hardship that has been existing in the country for ages, however, he implied that the rise of the hardship was infuriated by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s directive to end the swap of new Naira notes on February 10, 2023.

He added that the deadline, which he believes is not enough, has brought hardship in the country. He further said that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar wants to perpetuate the hardship brought about by the directive, by supporting such directive.

He however said that Atiku Abubakar will not win the election, adding that when he loses the election again, Atiku Abubakar will run to hide in Dubai.

Recall that shortly after the deadline was extended to 10th of February, 2023, the People’s Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, PDP PCC lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for his reconsideration and eventual extension of the deadline. They also thanked Atiku Abubakar who they claimed Buhari listened to before taking the bold step, for advising President Muhammadu Buhari on what to do.

They have since then shown their support on the policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

