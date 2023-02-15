This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Atiku vs Wike: Why PDP Cancelled Rivers Campaign Rally

The Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign, Charles Aniagwu has said it cancelled its planned Presidential Campaign rally in Rivers State due to rising spate of insecurity in the state.

Aniagwu, the commissioner for information for Delta State, stated on AIT that the PDP called off the gathering to prevent bloodshed.

Aniagwu alleged that Nigerians did not see half of what Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is doing today during the military era in the country and accused Wike of building traps for Atiku Abubakar’s followers.

The commissioner predicted that the PDP would essentially take over all of the APC’s strongholds across the nation.

“Is it not absurd that a Wike, who declared the APC had cancer and the PDP had malaria that was curable, has now changed his mind and is supporting the same Tinubu and the APC he once disparaged? You can tell from it what kind of a man he is.

“Atiku has studied the entire situation that is taking place in Rivers State. Yes, he may have enough police officers to secure him, his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, and even some party leaders in Rivers, but will it be possible to provide enough security for the massive supporters who would visit the stadium that was approved, canceled, and reapproved?

The PDP presidential candidate and his running mate believe that their ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian and that they would not want to sacrifice any Nigerian on the altar of wanting to be president, similar to what Jonathan said in 2015 when he said that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

We will find ways to communicate with our Rivers brothers and sisters because we think that they will support Atiku-Okowa despite the fact that Rivers state is still largely controlled by the PDP. However, we do not want to organize a rally where someone might even have to lose his life.

“Every Nigerian is aware that the Rivers Governor’s actions during the entire process did not reflect statesmanlike behavior.

He is a member of our party, and we have treated him with the deference we feel he merits. However, as you are aware, he has returned the favor through his comments and actions, and Nigerians should be wary of this sort of behavior.

“We are committed to uniting all citizens of our nation, and Atiku and Okowa share this commitment.

“Let no one assume that Nyesom Wike will be in difficulty if Atiku wins. Okowa and Atiku are prepared to bring everyone along when they win, including Wike, despite the attacks.

“Wike won’t have any problems because Atiku doesn’t have that on his agenda,” Atiku is prepared to lead our nation back to prosperity, and if Wike can play a part in assisting with that, we will.

