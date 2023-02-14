Atiku vs Wike: Why PDP Cancelled Rivers Campaign Rally – Charles Aniagwu,

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Charles Aniagwu, presidential campaign spokesman for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said a planned presidential rally in Rivers was canceled due to deteriorating security in the state Delta Intelligence Provincial Commissioner Aniagwu told AIT that the PDP called off the rally to avoid bloodshed.

Aniagwu accused Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike of setting a trap for PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s supporters, and the Nigerian accused Wike of doing half of what he did at Rivers during his tenure in the country’s military.

According to the commissioner, the PDP will virtually wipe out all his APC bases in the country. He said” Don’t you think it’s ridiculous that Wyke, who claimed that APC has treatable cancer and PDP malaria, has come to endorse the same Tinubu and APC he once denigrated?” It tells the character of the person. Atiku has investigated the entire Rivers State scenario. Yes, there may be enough cops to stop him. Ifeanyi Okowa, his running mate, is the leader of several Rivers parties. But is it possible to provide sufficient security? Massive crowds expected at stadiums that have been approved, canceled, and re-approved?

“Just as Jonathan said in 2015 that his ambition was not worthy of Nigerian blood, the PDP presidential candidate and his vice presidential candidate said their ambition was not worthy of Nigerian blood.” I believe, and I believe no one wants Nigerians to make sacrifices in order to be president.

