Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

During his campaign rally in Umuahia, Abia State, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has vowed to donate $60 billion to promote business in the South East if elected as the president in February 25 general election.

Speaking during the campaign rally on Saturday, Atiku noted that the rehabilitation fund is a promise he made in 2019. “I remember is 2019 when I came here, I addressed a group of businessmen form the southeast generally because Aba is the capital of South East as far as business is concerned. I promised all the Igbo businessmen that I am going to support them and set out a lot of money for the rehabilitation of the of business in Aba. So it is still there” Atiku said

Speaking further, Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa promised that PDP will halt the sufferings of the South East and restore the dignity of Igbo man.

