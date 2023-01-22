Atiku unfit to be president, his men have lost their minds — APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Campaign Council PCC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has again described the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Atiku Abubakar, as unfit to be president.

The APC PCC was responding to requests made by Atiku’s spokespersons for the security services to detain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate, over drug-related claims.

Festus Keyamo SAN, chief spokesperson for the APC PCC and minister of state for labor and employment, referred to the PDP Presidential Campaign Council PCC as copycats and claimed that the opposition party had just adopted the APC’s appearance.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s standard bearer, is wanted by the APC PCC for allegedly opening an unlawful account called a Special Purpose Vehicle SPV while serving as vice president between 1999 and 2007.

“These PDP fellows are terrible, I’m laughing. I was informed they mimicked our technique, and all of their spin doctors got together for a meeting. Copycats. nothing new, All the old, unsubstantiated rumors about @officialABAT. The Special Purpose Vehicles are currently engulfing the country (SPV). “#Atikugate,” tweeted Keyamo.

In what is now known as Atikugate, we called on the security authorities to detain, investigate, and prosecute Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president, for operating Special Purpose Vehicles used to plunder the nation’s purse, according to Onanuga.

Since the crisis began, he claimed, “Atiku and his party, PDP, have labored in vain to divert and cover up with their series of ad hominem arguments,” along with legal action to force anti-graft authorities to carry out their duties.

The statement includes the following quote: “The repetition of old myths and fables against our candidate that have no foundation in facts or reality is the newest chapter in Atiku and PDP’s comedy. According to Vanguard.

“We continue to hold the position that Atiku Abubakar lacks the moral fiber to serve as president of Nigeria.

He is unfit to serve as our nation’s leader because he may be a convenient target for compromises that work against the interests of the country.

“Atiku has demonstrated by his words and conduct that he cannot be trusted to oversee Nigeria’s resources.

“And we think the people who still pose as his spokespersons are insane,” the author continued. This is why they believe that their constant fabrication of lies and purposeful falsehoods against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu can fool Nigerians, despite the fact that they should all be ashamed of the legendary corruption of their leader.

Khadybby (

)