‘Atiku Turned A Blind Eye To The Sufferings & Killing Of My People After Crying For 6 Years’ -Ortom

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has identified the major reason why he’s not supporting the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Governor Ortom in an interview today stated that Atiku placed his ambition ahead of the plight of his people in Benue state.

Ortom alleged that Atiku in a quest of winning some Fulani voters to his side turned a blind eye to his people who are killed in Benue state. He pointed out that as a governor who have seen the horrors of what the Fulani Herdsmen have done to his people, he finds it difficult to climb a podium to campaign for Atiku after what he said in Kaduna.

He said, ”Apart from the G5, I have had personal issues with the Presidential candidate of our party. He has turned a blind eye to the suffering and killing of the people who elected me. I have cried for more than six years about the carnage, the frustration I have, and the terrorist activities of Fulani herdsmen, only for our candidate to go to Kaduna and say that he’s a Fulani man. So I should not complain when they are killing my people. I mean, this is unfair to me.”

